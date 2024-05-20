Knesset signs historic bipartisan statement against ICC charges

An immense majority of 106 out of 120 members of Knesset from the coalition and opposition signed a statement on Monday condemning the announcement by ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan that he intends to request arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of crimes against humanity for Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war.

The statement read:

"The state of Israel is in the midst of a just war against a criminal terror organization. The IDF is the most moral army in the world. Our heroic soldiers are fighting with courage and dedication that has no second, according to international law, like no other army has ever done.

"The scandalous comparison by the Hague prosecutor between Israel's leaders and the heads of terror organizations is an unerasable historic crime and a clear expression of antisemitism. We reject this with revulsion. 80 years after the Holocaust, no one will block the Jewish state from defending itself."

Historic majority

The petition was signed by all the members of Knesset save for those from the Hadash-Ta'al, Ra'am, and Labor parties.