Jewish US Senator Bernie Sanders supports ICC ruling against Netanyahu

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Jewish US Senator for Vermont Bernie Sanders has expressed his support of the ICC's ruling to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leadership on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Monday overnight.

In his post on X, Sanders states that the ICC's ruling "is right," and that "the world community must uphold its law." Sanders further equates the accusations against Netanyahu with those presented against Putin in Ukraine, and Hamas in Israel.

