Jewish US Senator Bernie Sanders supports ICC ruling against Netanyahu

Jewish US Senator for Vermont Bernie Sanders has expressed his support of the ICC's ruling to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leadership on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Monday overnight.

Whether it’s Putin’s war crimes in Ukraine, Hamas’ barbaric terrorism in Israel, or Netanyahu’s use of starvation as a weapon of war – no one is above the law.The United States must uphold that principle at all times, not just when it's convenient. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 20, 2024

In his post on X, Sanders states that the ICC's ruling "is right," and that "the world community must uphold its law." Sanders further equates the accusations against Netanyahu with those presented against Putin in Ukraine, and Hamas in Israel.