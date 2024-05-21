Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Over 569 tons of humanitarian assistance delivered to Gaza so far, says US CENTCOM

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 21, 2024 04:59

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday more than 569 metric tons of humanitarian assistance has been delivered so far across a temporary floating pier to Gaza, but not all the aid has reached warehouses.

Aid deliveries began arriving at a US-built pier on Friday as Israel comes under growing global pressure to allow more supplies into the besieged coastal enclave.

The UN said that 10 truckloads of food aid - transported from the pier site by UN contractors - were received on Friday at a World Food Programme warehouse in Deir El Balah in Gaza.

But on Saturday, only five truckloads made it to the warehouse after 11 others were cleaned out by Palestinians during the journey through an area that a UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said has been hard to access with humanitarian aid.

The UN did not receive any aid from the pier on Sunday or Monday.

 

Bernie Sanders backs ICC ruling against PM Netanyahu and Hamas leaders
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 01:10 AM
Italy condemns ICC equating Netanyahu with Hamas in warrant
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 11:50 PM
Israel to discuss steps against PA after ICC announcement - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2024 10:36 PM
Iran asked US for assistance following Raisi's helicopter crash
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 09:01 PM
China condemns US attendance at Taiwan president inauguration
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 06:25 PM
Ukrainian military says it's 'holding back' Russian forces
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 05:51 PM
Russia ready to assist Iran in Raisi crash investigation, says Shoigu
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 03:28 PM
Kremlin says details of nuclear exercises are up to defense ministry
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 12:31 PM
Iran's Supreme Leader approves Mokhber as interim president, declares 5
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 11:26 AM
Three branches of Iranian government hold 'extraordinary meeting' after
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 11:00 AM
'No political will to reach ceasefire deal in Gaza', says Qatari ministe
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 10:23 AM
Lebanon begins 3 days of national mourning over deaths of Iran president
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 10:13 AM
Houthis launch ballistic missile at ships in the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea
By MAARIV
05/20/2024 02:03 AM
Russia sends 2 planes, helicopter, and 50 personnel to find Raisi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2024 12:15 AM
Saudi king suffering from lung infection, to receive treatment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2024 10:47 PM