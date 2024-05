Two soldiers were wounded during combat in separate incidents in southern Gaza on Monday.

A reservist fighter from the Rotem Division, Givati ​​Brigade, and a soldier in the 8237 Logistics Brigade were critically wounded in two separate battles in the southern Gaza Strip.

The soldier in the 8237 Logistics Brigade was injured as a result of rocket fire, Israeli media reported.

Both fighters were evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital, and their families were notified.