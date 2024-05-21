Jerusalem Post
Four east Jerusalem teens arrested for planning terror attack against transportation vehicles

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israel Police thwarted attacks against transportation vehicles and security forces in east Jerusalem, resulting in the arrest of four 14-year-old teenagers, Ynet reported on Tuesday. 

The investigation revealed that the teenagers intended to carry out a terrorist attack using pipe bombs, having purchased materials for assembling pipe bombs. They reportedly even performed unsuccessful experiments with the explosives. 

Ynet noted that the State Attorney's office is expected to file an indictment against them on Tuesday.

