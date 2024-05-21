Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Three senior Syrian officials face war crimes trial in absentia in France

By REUTERS

Three senior Syrian officials will face trial in absentia in a Paris court on Tuesday accused of involvement in the disappearance and subsequent death of a French-Syrian father and his son.

It is the first time that a serving Syrian official will go on trial for alleged war crimes.

The long-running case revolves around the disappearance and subsequent death of father Mazen Dabbagh and his son Patrick, who were arrested by Syrian Airforce Intelligence agents in Syria in November 2013 and later died in custody.

One of the officers accused of complicity in their disappearance and torture - Ali Mamlouk - is still in the Syrian security apparatus, as a security adviser to President Bashar al-Assad. The two others - Jamil Hassan and Abdel Salam Mahmoud - are a former director and director of investigation at the Airforce Intelligence unit.

None of the three accused will attend the trial in the Cour d'Assises, which is scheduled to last four days.

Yemen's Houthis say they downed US drone over al-Bayda province
By REUTERS
05/21/2024 10:31 AM
IDF soldiers eliminate terrorists in Rafah, Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 09:45 AM
Government to discuss possible measures against the PA
By MAARIV
05/21/2024 09:34 AM
Four teens from east Jerusalem arrested for planning terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 08:53 AM
Fire breaks out in Metula, northern Israel, after Lebanon rocket fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 07:26 AM
France supports ICC warrants against Netanyahu, Hamas leaders
By MAARIV
05/21/2024 07:13 AM
Two IDF soldiers injured in combat, evacuated for medical treatment
By MAARIV
05/21/2024 06:20 AM
IDF arrests security prisoner from Jalama in Jenin, West Bank
By WALLA!
05/21/2024 05:13 AM
Over 569 tons of humanitarian assistance delivered to Gaza so far
By REUTERS
05/21/2024 04:02 AM
Bernie Sanders backs ICC ruling against PM Netanyahu and Hamas leaders
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 01:10 AM
Italy condemns ICC equating Netanyahu with Hamas in warrant
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 11:50 PM
Israel to discuss steps against PA after ICC announcement - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2024 10:36 PM
Iran asked US for assistance following Raisi's helicopter crash
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 09:01 PM
China condemns US attendance at Taiwan president inauguration
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 06:25 PM
Ukrainian military says it's 'holding back' Russian forces
By REUTERS
05/20/2024 05:51 PM