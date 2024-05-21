Jerusalem Post
Amal Clooney publishes report supporting ICC arrest warrants for Israeli, Hamas leaders

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 21, 2024 10:51

Amal Clooney, British human rights lawyer and wife of actor George Clooney, published a report that supported the ICC arrest warrant applications for Israeli and Hamas leaders, the Clooney Foundation for Justice announced on Monday. 

Clooney noted in her statement, "I do not accept that any conflict should be beyond the reach of the law, nor that any perpetrator should be above the law. So I support the historic step that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has taken to bring justice to victims of atrocities in Israel and Palestine."

"More than four months ago, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court asked me to assist him with evaluating evidence of suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and Gaza."

"I support the historic step that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has taken to bring justice to victims of atrocities in Israel and Palestine," the statement concluded. 

