State dept. spox. Matthew Miller expresses condolences over Raisi's death

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller issued an official condolence over the death of Ebrahim Raisi, the former president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Monday.

"The United States expresses its official condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and other members of their delegation in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran," the statement noted.

"As Iran selects a new president, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms," it concluded.