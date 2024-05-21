Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Security officer steals tens of thousands of shekels from hotel rooms of evacuees

By MAARIV

A security officer at a hotel where evacuees are residing was arrested on suspicion of stealing tens of thousands of shekels from hotel rooms, the Police Spokesperson of the Northern District announced on Tuesday. 

In the past week, the Israel Police received numerous complaints from evacuees living in a hotel in the Galilee. During an inspection of the evacuees' room safes, they found that much of their money was missing. 

An investigation was opened, which was conducted in coordination with the hotel's security team, and suspicion arose that a manager in the hotel's security team was behind the thefts. 

When the investigation became public on Monday, a 33-year-old resident of Sajur, near Acre, was arrested. 



Related Tags
Crime Headline
Eurovision star Eden Golan will not serve as public diplomacy ambassador
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 11:59 AM
Spokesperson Matthew Miller issues condolences over Raisi's death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 11:08 AM
Syrian first lady Asma al-Assad has leukemia, presidency says
By REUTERS
05/21/2024 10:48 AM
Amal Clooney supports ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Sinwar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 10:48 AM
Yemen's Houthis say they downed US drone over al-Bayda province
By REUTERS
05/21/2024 10:31 AM
IDF soldiers eliminate terrorists in Rafah, Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 09:45 AM
Government to discuss possible measures against the PA
By MAARIV
05/21/2024 09:34 AM
Three senior Syrian officials face war crimes trial in absentia in Franc
By REUTERS
05/21/2024 09:16 AM
Four teens from east Jerusalem arrested for planning terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 08:53 AM
Fire breaks out in Metula, northern Israel, after Lebanon rocket fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 07:26 AM
France supports ICC warrants against Netanyahu, Hamas leaders
By MAARIV
05/21/2024 07:13 AM
Two IDF soldiers injured in combat, evacuated for medical treatment
By MAARIV
05/21/2024 06:20 AM
IDF arrests security prisoner from Jalama in Jenin, West Bank
By WALLA!
05/21/2024 05:13 AM
Over 569 tons of humanitarian assistance delivered to Gaza so far
By REUTERS
05/21/2024 04:02 AM
Bernie Sanders backs ICC ruling against PM Netanyahu and Hamas leaders
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 01:10 AM