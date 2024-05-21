Security officer steals tens of thousands of shekels from hotel rooms of evacuees

A security officer at a hotel where evacuees are residing was arrested on suspicion of stealing tens of thousands of shekels from hotel rooms, the Police Spokesperson of the Northern District announced on Tuesday.

In the past week, the Israel Police received numerous complaints from evacuees living in a hotel in the Galilee. During an inspection of the evacuees' room safes, they found that much of their money was missing.

An investigation was opened, which was conducted in coordination with the hotel's security team, and suspicion arose that a manager in the hotel's security team was behind the thefts.

When the investigation became public on Monday, a 33-year-old resident of Sajur, near Acre, was arrested.