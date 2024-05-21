UNRWA announces suspension of food distributions in Rafah

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Tuesday it had suspended food distribution in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on X, UNRWA stated the decision came "due to lack of supplies and insecurity."

Food distributions in Rafah are currently suspended due to lack of supplies and insecurity. Only 7 out of 24 UNRWA health centres are operational. In the last ten days they have not received any medical supplies due to Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossing closures/disruptions. — UNRWA (@UNRWA) May 21, 2024

It added that some of its health centers had ceased operations "due to Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossing closures/disruptions."