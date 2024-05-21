Halevi: 'IDF ready to conduct dangerous operations to bring back hostages' bodies'

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, visited Jabalya in the Gaza Strip and spoke with commanders who took part in rescue operations to return the bodies of the hostages to Israel, the military said on Tuesday.

Halevi noted that the IDF's mission was "to kill as many commanders as possible, as many terrorists as possible, to destroy the infrastructure. "This pressure," he asserted, "will also help us to apply pressure to return the hostages back alive."

"We are ready to conduct dangerous and complicated operations to bring the hostages' bodies back to Israel," he added.