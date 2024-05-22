Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'We are obligated to arrest,' Netanyahu and Gallant, says Norway's FM if ICC issues warrants

By WALLA!
Updated: MAY 22, 2024 05:25

Norway's Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide, stated that if the International Criminal Court (ICC) issues warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, the country will indeed arrest them if they enter its territory.

Eide further added that the same applied to three senior Hamas officials - Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh - for whom the International Criminal Court has proposed arrest warrants. "If they or any Hamas leaders arrive in Norway, according to international law, we are obligated to arrest them. The same principle applies to all European countries, except Turkey," Eide told Norwegian TV 2.

IDF launches new wave of airstrikes on Rafah - Palestinian report
By MAARIV
05/22/2024 01:41 AM
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 01:01 AM
Biden on Trump's 'unified Reich:''This is Hitler's language'
By REUTERS
05/21/2024 11:34 PM
Blinken claims some countries might be pivotal in Gaza after the war
By REUTERS
05/21/2024 11:18 PM
Russia launches weapon satellite
By REUTERS
05/21/2024 11:16 PM
Shlomo Karhi instructs to return confiscated AP equipment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 09:59 PM
Halevi: 'IDF ready to conduct operations to return hostages' bodies'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 09:18 PM
UAV attacks in southern Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 07:58 PM
Meron Lag Ba'omer event to take place in reduced capacity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 06:44 PM
UNRWA announces suspension of food distributions in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 06:04 PM
Israeli law enforcement shuts down 'Associated Press' broadcast
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 05:49 PM
Hostages' forum demands urgent meeting with Netanyahu, war cabinet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 05:49 PM
Attempted terror shooting attack at a vehicle in Jordan Valley - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 05:39 PM
Cabinet on Wednesday will discuss budget for northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 02:13 PM
Gantz, Gallant ask Netanyahu to reconvene war cabinet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2024 01:45 PM