'We are obligated to arrest,' Netanyahu and Gallant, says Norway's FM if ICC issues warrants

Norway's Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide, stated that if the International Criminal Court (ICC) issues warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, the country will indeed arrest them if they enter its territory.

Eide further added that the same applied to three senior Hamas officials - Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh - for whom the International Criminal Court has proposed arrest warrants. "If they or any Hamas leaders arrive in Norway, according to international law, we are obligated to arrest them. The same principle applies to all European countries, except Turkey," Eide told Norwegian TV 2.