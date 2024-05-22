Two people were stopped at the entrance of the Old City on Wednesday on suspicion that they attempted to bring a goat to Temple Mount for a Second Passover sacrifice, the 'Returning to the Mount' movement said on Wednesday.
Two people stopped at Old City, suspected for trying to enter a goat on Temple Mount - report
By REUTERS05/22/2024 02:27 PM
By REUTERS05/22/2024 02:19 PM
By REUTERS05/22/2024 11:44 AM
By REUTERS05/22/2024 11:37 AM
By REUTERS05/22/2024 07:28 AM
By WALLA!05/22/2024 05:24 AM
By MAARIV05/22/2024 01:41 AM
By REUTERS05/22/2024 01:01 AM
By REUTERS05/21/2024 11:34 PM