Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two people stopped at Old City, suspected for trying to enter a goat on Temple Mount - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 22, 2024 14:26

Two people were stopped at the entrance of the Old City on Wednesday on suspicion that they attempted to bring a goat to Temple Mount for a Second Passover sacrifice, the 'Returning to the Mount' movement said on Wednesday.

Rishi Sunak says UK general election would be held in second half year
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 02:27 PM
France says conditions for recognizing Palestine as state not met yet
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 02:19 PM
Israel's attorney-general, state attorney slam ICC prosecutor's decision
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 01:14 PM
IDF targets Hamas compound located in a UNRWA school in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 12:28 PM
Palestinian Authority, Hamas welcome European nations' state recognition
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 11:44 AM
Germany's AfD top candidate in EU vote stops halts appearances
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 11:37 AM
Gallant moves to implement annulment of 'disengagement law' in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 11:23 AM
Ismail Haniyeh arrives in Tehran for Raisi's funeral - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 08:34 AM
Russian response to French troops in Ukraine will not be just political
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 07:28 AM
Only 30-35% of Hamas terrorists have been eliminated - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 07:23 AM
IDF soldier seriously wounded in northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 07:05 AM
Norway to comply with ICC arrest warrants on Netanyahu and Gallant
By WALLA!
05/22/2024 05:24 AM
IDF launches new wave of airstrikes on Rafah - Palestinian report
By MAARIV
05/22/2024 01:41 AM
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 01:01 AM
Biden on Trump's 'unified Reich:''This is Hitler's language'
By REUTERS
05/21/2024 11:34 PM