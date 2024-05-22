"The way to ensure the safe return of residents in the North is through planning and a lot of persistence," IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi told IDF reservists in the North on Wednesday, Kan News reported.
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi addresses reservists in the North
