Pennsylvania workplace shooting leaves two dead outside of Philadelphia

By REUTERS

Two people were shot dead and at least three others wounded after a disgruntled former employee opened fire on Wednesday at a linen business near Philadelphia, according to local media reports that cited police as their source.

A man entered the Delaware County Linen business in Chester at about 9 a.m. and began shooting, according to local television outlets. The company supplies linen rentals and laundry services to hotels and restaurants.

The shooter was later taken into custody, media reported.

Chester police did not immediately respond to Reuters to confirm the reports.



