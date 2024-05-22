Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

We won't come: Few Democrats would boycott Netanyahu speech to Congress

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Sources in the Democratic Party have said that some Democrats have, in closed conversations, said that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were invited to address Congress, they would not attend, according to a Wednesday report by KAN.

"Netanyahu's speech to Congress would be a grave mistake," the Democratic Party sources reportedly said. "It would increase polarization and highlight the disagreement between Democrats and Republicans over the conduct of Netanyahu and Israel."

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
Gov't postpones vote on plan to rehabilitate civilians from north Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 09:59 PM
Hezbollah targets struck by IDF in south Lebanon on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 09:58 PM
10 Palestinians killed in Jenin - Palestinian health ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 08:56 PM
White House's Sullivan briefed on Israeli plans to limit civilian harm
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 08:42 PM
Turkey's Erdogan welcomes decision to recognize Palestinian state
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 08:34 PM
Blinken urges Egypt to ensure aid is flowing into Gaza
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 07:58 PM
Poland says it backs two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 07:35 PM
US has ongoing conversation with Israel over weapons use, Blinken says
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 07:32 PM
Netanyahu: Palestinian evil must not be given to a country
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
05/22/2024 06:46 PM
EU countries agree to add 10 new subjects added to Iran sanctions
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 06:41 PM
Islamic State claims attack on vehicle in Iraq which killed soldier
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 06:29 PM
Pennsylvania workplace shooting leaves two dead outside of Philadelphia
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 06:27 PM
Blinken says US-Saudi pacts could be 'weeks away' from completion
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 06:24 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi addresses reservists in the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 06:03 PM
Lapid: Israel agreeing to Saudi normalization helps Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 04:54 PM