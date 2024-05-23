Hamas suggests it is holding Israeli colonel alive, despite being reported killed on Oct. 7

Hamas published on Thursday a video of an Israeli colonel captured on October 7, who Israel had previously reported was killed in the attacks that day.

The Hamas armed wing Al Qassem Brigades said Colonel Asaf Hamami had been wounded during his capture. Besides a video showcasing different images of Hamami, the terrorist group supplied no proof of life and did not specify whether he was still alive.

The Israeli military reported months ago that Hamami, 41, a brigade commander, had been killed in the October 7 attacks, and his body was being held by Hamas in Gaza.