Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

EU's Borrell says recognizing Palestine is not a gift to Hamas

By REUTERS

European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday said that recognizing a Palestinian state was not a gift to Hamas.

Ireland, Norway and Spain said on Wednesday they would recognize a Palestinian state on May 28, to help secure a halt to Israel's Gaza offensive after the Hamas attack on Oct.7 and revive peace talks that stalled a decade ago.

"Recognizing the Palestinian state is not a gift to Hamas, quite the contrary," he said. "The Palestinian authority is not Hamas, on the contrary they are deeply confronted."

He added the EU already talked, financed and met the Palestinian authority.

"Every time someone makes the decision to support a Palestinian state, ... the reaction of Israel is to transform it in an antisemitic attack," he added.

Ex-Labour leader Corbyn to stand for election
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 11:44 AM
Indictments filed on driver who transported eight illegal residents
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2024 09:47 AM
China carries out mock strikes on Taiwan
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 08:50 AM
Hamas says IDF advancing towards Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2024 08:18 AM
Exchange of fire between IDF and terrorists in Nablus refugee camp
By AMIR BOHBOT
05/24/2024 07:49 AM
Armenia and Azerbaijan border disagreement
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 07:36 AM
China coast guard holds law enforcement drills east of Taiwan
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 06:52 AM
Fire breaks out in Safed area due to rocket falling, no sirens sound
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2024 04:43 AM
World Bank: Increased risk of Palestinian Authority's fiscal collapse
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 04:18 AM
Three killed in Istanbul shooting
By WALLA!
05/24/2024 12:36 AM
Goldman Sachs gets license for regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 12:28 AM
Smotrich leaves cabinet meeting due to delays in F-15s and F35 aircraft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2024 11:14 PM
Biden: No equivalent between Israel and Hamas
By HANNAH SARISOHN
05/23/2024 10:36 PM
IAF intercepts two aerial targets in the area of Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/23/2024 08:49 PM
Despite Israeli claim Hamas publishes hostage video, suggesting he alive
By REUTERS
05/23/2024 06:30 PM