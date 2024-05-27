Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

World Court ruling on Gaza is binding, Germany's Baerbock says

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 27, 2024 11:05

The World Court ruling urging Israel to immediately halt its military operation on the southern part of the Gaza Strip is binding and must be respected, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said ahead of an EU ministers' meeting on Monday.

"No Israeli hostage will be freed if more people now have to shelter in tents," Baerbock said, referring to the streams of displaced people following Israel's continued strikes.

"International humanitarian law applies for all, also for Israel's conduct of the war," she added.

Military Advocate General says IDF Rafah strike under investigation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
05/27/2024 11:22 AM
IDF operates in eastern Jabalya, Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 11:07 AM
Russia can remove Taliban from list of banned organizations
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 11:06 AM
UAV strikes motorcycle in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 11:04 AM
Qatar says Israeli attack on Rafah could hinder mediation efforts
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 11:02 AM
Spain to ask EU partners to back ICJ over Israel
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 10:09 AM
IDF tests new means of identification to avoid friendly fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 09:05 AM
IDF drone falls in Lebanese territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 09:03 AM
PNG tells UN more than 2,000 people buried in landslide
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 08:27 AM
Macron heads to Germany
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 08:00 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah terror squads in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 07:29 AM
Minibus erupts in flames following explosion in Wolfson interchange
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 07:11 AM
US intercepts Houthi UAV above the Red Sea
By MAARIV
05/27/2024 03:13 AM
Gantz responds to public disturbance incident on Meron
By MAARIV
05/27/2024 12:05 AM
Hamas terrorists spreading scabies among prisoners - Prison Service
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2024 10:39 PM