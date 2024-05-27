EU's Borrell condemns Israeli's strikes on Rafah

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned on Monday an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza city of Rafah, which officials have said killed 45 people in a tent camp.

"Horrified by news coming out of Rafah on Israeli strikes killing dozens of displaced persons, including small children. I condemn this in the strongest terms," wrote Borrell on his X social media account.

"There is no safe place in Gaza. These attacks must stop immediately. ICJ (International Court of Justice) orders & IHL (international humanitarian law) must be respected by all parties," he added.