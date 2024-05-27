Jerusalem Post
EU's Borrell condemns Israeli's strikes on Rafah

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 27, 2024 15:43

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned on Monday an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza city of Rafah, which officials have said killed 45 people in a tent camp.

"Horrified by news coming out of Rafah on Israeli strikes killing dozens of displaced persons, including small children. I condemn this in the strongest terms," wrote Borrell on his X social media account.

"There is no safe place in Gaza. These attacks must stop immediately. ICJ (International Court of Justice) orders & IHL (international humanitarian law) must be respected by all parties," he added.



