Iranian enrichment continues, dialog stalled, IAEA reports show

By REUTERS

 Iran is enriching uranium to close to weapons-grade at a steady pace while discussions aimed at improving its cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog are stalled, two confidential reports by the watchdog showed on Monday.

"There has been no progress in the past year towards implementing the Joint Statement of 4 March 2023," one of the two quarterly International Atomic Energy Agency reports, both of which were seen by Reuters, said, referring to a pledge last year to improve cooperation and IAEA monitoring in Iran.

"The Director General reiterates to the new government of Iran his call for, and disposition to continue with, the high-level dialog and ensuing technical exchanges commenced ... on 6-7 May 2024," it added.



