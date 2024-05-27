Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US urges Israel to protect civilians after 'devastating' Rafah strike, White House says

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 27, 2024 19:22

The United States urged Israel on Monday to take every precaution to protect civilians after "devastating images" from a military strike in Rafah that killed dozens of Palestinians.

"Israel has a right to go after Hamas, and we understand this strike killed two senior Hamas terrorists who are responsible for attacks against Israeli civilians," a National Security Council spokesperson said. "But as we’ve been clear, Israel must take every precaution possible to protect civilians.

"We are actively engaging the IDF and partners on the ground to assess what happened, and understand that the IDF is conducting an investigation."



Related Tags
Israeli airstrike in Gaza - day - Headline
Houthis launch attacks on 3 ships, 2 US destroyers in nearby seas
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 07:19 PM
Iranian enrichment continues, dialog stalled, IAEA reports show
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 06:39 PM
EU ministers give green light to Rafah border missions - Borrell
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 06:31 PM
EU pledges more than 2bln to support Syrian refugees
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 05:44 PM
Japan warns residents to take cover from North Korean missile threat
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 05:05 PM
Colombia FM: International community should increase pressure on Israel
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 04:31 PM
Hezbollah missiles hit northern Israel, IDF strikes southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 04:05 PM
UAE condemns Israeli attack in Rafah, foreign ministry says
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 03:50 PM
EU's Borrell condemns Israeli's strikes on Rafah
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 03:39 PM
Israel says Rafah civilians may have died from fire set off by strike
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 03:13 PM
Suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 02:51 PM
Mossad appoints new deputy Mossad chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 02:47 PM
Former UN envoy Nikki Haley visits site of Nova festival
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 02:31 PM
Soldier arrested for stealing Ben-Gurion's glasses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 02:27 PM
Palestinians cross border fence in Tulkarm area, caught by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 02:23 PM