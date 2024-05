National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir will recommend that the government end Police Chief Kobi Shabtai's term early on Monday, his office said, adding that the minister summoned Shabtai to a hearing this coming Wednesday.

In a letter to Shabtai on Monday, Ben-Gvir wrote "in recent times the signs and allegations of your general dysfunction are multiplying, in a way that has a negative impact on the functioning of the Israel Police in general, and in this wartime period in particular."