The US announced it will transfer $593 million for humanitarian aid to Syria, Ynet reported on Tuesday night, citing Samantha Power, the administrator of the US Agency for International Development.

According to the report, the funds were designated for Syria's LGBTQ+ community, women's rights, people with disabilities, and the displaced.

The report also noted that since the beginning of the civil war in Syria, 13 years ago, the US has transferred over 17.8 billion dollars.