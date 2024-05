Opposition leader and chairman of Yesh Atid Yair Lapid will meet with Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar on Wednesday to discuss the formation of an alternative government, KAN reported on Tuesday.

Sources in the opposition said the three parties are taking steps to overthrow the government and combine different parties to form a new government. Sources have also said there is an intention to see Gantz join this alternative government.