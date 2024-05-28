Jerusalem Post
Iran's parliament re-elects ex-Guards commander Qalibaf as speaker ahead of presidential vote

By REUTERS

Iranian lawmakers re-elected former Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as the speaker of parliament on Tuesday, state television reported. This ended speculation that he might run for president next month.

State TV said 198 lawmakers out of 287 voted for Qalibaf, who previously ran unsuccessfully in two presidential races and dropped out of a third to avoid splitting the hardline vote.

Qalibaf revived his political ambitions by running for parliament in 2020.

An early presidential election is set for June 28 following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

Registration for presidential candidates will start on Thursday. Insiders and Iranian state media had touted Qalibaf as a potential candidate.



