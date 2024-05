The IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Israel Border Police arrested eight wanted persons in the West Bank on Monday night, the IDF announced.

Security personnel arrested the wanted individuals and confiscated incendiary materials in Binyamin. One of those taken into custody was arrested for making explosive devices.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, approximately 4,000 wanted persons have been arrested in the West Bank, 1,700 of whom are associated with Hamas, the IDF added.