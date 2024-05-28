Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine to receive F-16s 'very soon' but much aid arriving late, defense minister says

By REUTERS

Ukraine will receive its first supplies of F-16 fighter jets "very soon," but around half of its desperately needed foreign military aid is arriving late, Kyiv's defense minister said.

Rustem Umerov, 42, said in an interview in Kyiv late on Monday that Russia was deploying more manpower and equipment to the front more than 27 months after its full-scale invasion.

Kyiv's forces have managed to stabilize the new front in the northeastern Kharkiv region where Russia attacked earlier this month. But Umerov said Moscow was preparing for a new push.

"Their objective is to open a new front in the north to start using all their manpower, firing power, against us; they are continuing with their objective to destroy the nation," he said.

"We are withstanding, but of course, we need more weapons, we need more firing power, we need long-range missiles, not to allow them to enter our state."

Composite Bank of Israel index decreases 0.15% in April
By MAARIV
05/28/2024 03:45 PM
Poland signs $735 mln missile contract with United States
By REUTERS
05/28/2024 03:44 PM
Danish parliament rejects proposal to recognize Palestinian state
By REUTERS
05/28/2024 03:42 PM
The Central Bank is moving towards the digital shekel
By JON BEN-ZAKEN
05/28/2024 03:30 PM
IDF, security forces arrest wanted individuals in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2024 01:45 PM
Rafah operations will strain hostage negotiations, foreign sources say
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2024 01:42 PM
Britain's Cameron says IDF must launch swift probe into Rafah air strike
By REUTERS
05/28/2024 11:42 AM
Ukraine's Zelenskiy and Belgium PM sign security pact
By REUTERS
05/28/2024 11:31 AM
Iran's parliament re-elects ex-Guards commander Qalibaf as speaker
By REUTERS
05/28/2024 11:26 AM
Israel's opposition leaders to meet, discuss forming alternative gov.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2024 09:47 AM
EU may sanction Israel for failing to comply with ICC ruling
By MAARIV
05/28/2024 09:19 AM
IDF fighter jets strike terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2024 07:43 AM
Israeli Air Force conducts multiple strikes in Rafah, despite ICJ ruling
By MAARIV
05/28/2024 04:38 AM
US gives funds to Syria for protected groups: LGBTQ+, women, disabled
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2024 04:02 AM
Egypt urges EU to pressure Israel to listen to ICJ
By MAARIV
05/27/2024 11:47 PM