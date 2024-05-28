IDF appoints committee to investigate prison conditions of Nukhba terrorists

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has appointed an advisory committee to investigate the conditions of imprisoned Nukhba terrorists in IDF incarceration facilities, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

Prisoners are currently held in three IDF facilities. According to the IDF spokesperson, due to "the unprecedented number of detainees and the shortage of places of confinement in the national prison service, many prisoners are held in facilities under the responsibility of the IDF for longer periods of time than expected."

The committee will submit its recommendations to the Chief of Staff within 21 days.