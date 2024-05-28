Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF appoints committee to investigate prison conditions of Nukhba terrorists

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 28, 2024 16:01

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has appointed an advisory committee to investigate the conditions of imprisoned Nukhba terrorists in IDF incarceration facilities, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

Prisoners are currently held in three IDF facilities. According to the IDF spokesperson, due to "the unprecedented number of detainees and the shortage of places of confinement in the national prison service, many prisoners are held in facilities under the responsibility of the IDF for longer periods of time than expected."

The committee will submit its recommendations to the Chief of Staff within 21 days.

Putin: French military's Ukraine appearance is step to global conflict
By REUTERS
05/28/2024 04:42 PM
Composite Bank of Israel index decreases 0.15% in April
By MAARIV
05/28/2024 03:45 PM
Poland signs $735 mln missile contract with United States
By REUTERS
05/28/2024 03:44 PM
Ukraine to receive F-16s 'very soon' but much aid arriving late
By REUTERS
05/28/2024 03:32 PM
The Central Bank is moving towards the digital shekel
By JON BEN-ZAKEN
05/28/2024 03:30 PM
IDF, security forces arrest wanted individuals in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2024 01:45 PM
Rafah operations will strain hostage negotiations, foreign sources say
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2024 01:42 PM
Britain's Cameron says IDF must launch swift probe into Rafah air strike
By REUTERS
05/28/2024 11:42 AM
Ukraine's Zelenskiy and Belgium PM sign security pact
By REUTERS
05/28/2024 11:31 AM
Iran's parliament re-elects ex-Guards commander Qalibaf as speaker
By REUTERS
05/28/2024 11:26 AM
Israel's opposition leaders to meet, discuss forming alternative gov.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2024 09:47 AM
EU may sanction Israel for failing to comply with ICC ruling
By MAARIV
05/28/2024 09:19 AM
IDF fighter jets strike terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2024 07:43 AM
Israeli Air Force conducts multiple strikes in Rafah, despite ICJ ruling
By MAARIV
05/28/2024 04:38 AM
US gives funds to Syria for protected groups: LGBTQ+, women, disabled
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2024 04:02 AM