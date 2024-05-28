Jerusalem Post
Yair Golan elected as new leader of Labor Party with 95% of votes

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former Member of Knesset and Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan was elected as the new head of the Labor Party, winning more than 95% of the votes on Tuesday night.

Golan surpassed Avi Shaked, Azi Nagar, and Itai Leshem, who was also running for the position.

The detailed voting breakdown was as follows: Yair Golan received 95.15%; Avi Shaked received 1.89%; Itai Leshem received 1.76%; Azi Nagar received 0.77%, and 0.43% abstained.

The total number of voters was 31,353, which constitutes 60.6% of all party members.

