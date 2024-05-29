Saudi Arabia accuses Israel of 'genocidal massacres' against Palestinians in Rafah

The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning what it calls Israel's "genocidal massacres" in Rafah, according to a post on the Ministry's X on Wednesday.

"Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the continuous genocidal massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people without deterrence by continuing to target the tents of defenseless Palestinian refugees in Rafah."

The statement comes in light of IDF airstrikes in Rafah, and the death of civilians in a humanitarian area due to fire. The international community has accused Israel of directly targeting the civilians.