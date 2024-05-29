Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu to US Senator Lindsey Graham: 'We will consider the Hague Tribunal'

By ANNA BARSKY

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with Senator Lindsey Graham, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Senator Graham for his fifth visit to Israel since the outbreak of the war and said that he is a true friend of Israel and the Jewish people.

Senator Graham told Netanyahu: "This is one of the most difficult times for Israel since its founding. There are so many problems and challenges to overcome, but one problem you will never have to worry about is America. I assure you that we will do everything we can to account with the ICC for this scandal against the citizens of Israel. The International Court of Justice: you are a joke. The senior judge of the ICJ is a clear anti-Semite."



