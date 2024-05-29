Jerusalem Post
France's Macron: 'Systematic postponement' of a two-state solution should end

By REUTERS

France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday there should be an end to the "systematic postponement" of both the implementation of a two-state solution in Israel-Palestine and the setting up of a Palestinian state.

"(Macron) asserted France's commitment to work, with its European and Arab partners, on a shared vision of peace that offers security guarantees to Palestinians and Israelis," the French presidential palace said in a statement in the wake of a phone exchange between the French president and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas.

This process should entail "a perspective of recognizing the Palestinian State in a useful dynamic," the Elysee added.

