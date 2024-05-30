Weapons experts tell Washington Post Rafah fire likely caused by deadly US-made bomb

Four experts told the Washington Post that a US-made SDB GBU-39, a 250-pound small-diameter precision munition was likely used in the deadly Rafah strike.

The experts based this conclusion on visual evidence, fragments of the bomb being identified near the strike site and witness testimonies on the explosions.

The experts' hypothesis contradicted the Israeli claims that the IAF had used “the smallest munition” Israeli fighter jets could use. Israel is also investigating the possibility of a second explosion.