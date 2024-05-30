Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Weapons experts tell Washington Post Rafah fire likely caused by deadly US-made bomb

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Four experts told the Washington Post that a US-made SDB GBU-39, a 250-pound small-diameter precision munition was likely used in the deadly Rafah strike.

The experts based this conclusion on visual evidence, fragments of the bomb being identified near the strike site and witness testimonies on the explosions. 

The experts' hypothesis contradicted the Israeli claims that the IAF had used  “the smallest munition” Israeli fighter jets could use. Israel is also investigating the possibility of a second explosion.

Man attempts to run down Jewish students in Brooklyn, New York
By MICHAEL STARR
05/30/2024 02:15 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missile -Yonhap
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 12:26 AM
IDF: Alleged ramming attack in area adjacent to Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2024 09:46 PM
EU's Varhelyi meets with Netanyahu amid ICC arrest warrant requests
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 09:08 PM
Macron: 'Systematic postponement' of a two-state solution should end
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 08:30 PM
Person dies in plane engine at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 07:55 PM
US slow-walking weapons Israel needs to win, Graham charges
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
05/29/2024 07:27 PM
IDF strike kills Hamas Police logistics chief in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2024 06:31 PM
Five Houthi missiles hit Marshall Islands dry bulk ship
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 06:13 PM
Israel undermines goals with civilian harm in Gaza, the US tells UN
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 05:50 PM
Russian ex-militia nationalist insults Putin, jailed for 4 years
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 05:14 PM
Netanyahu met with Senator Lindsey Graham
By ANNA BARSKY
05/29/2024 04:45 PM
Houthis claim to attack six ships in different areas
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 04:39 PM
Price of bread multiplied by 4 in Egypt
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 03:41 PM
China gives US two pandas after US gave China three back
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 03:36 PM