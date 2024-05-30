Jerusalem Post
Spanish Prime Minister met with Gazan Foreign Minister in Madrid

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, met with the Gazan Foreign Minister, alongside other members of the Joint Arab Islamic Ministerial Committee on Gaza in Madrid on Wednesday.

Sanchez, who formally recognized a Palestinian state on Tuesday, posted on his X: 

"It has been an honor to receive the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee on Gaza a day after Spain recognized Palestine as a state. We share with the Arab countries the will and commitment to end violence and make a two-state solution a reality. We trust that this recognition will restore the Palestinian people's hope for future peace, security and prosperity in the region."

Hostile aircraft sirens sound in Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 08:40 AM
Group of Israelis, with IDF support, pray in Joseph's Tomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 08:34 AM
WCK to stop aid in Rafah due to Israeli air strikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 08:21 AM
Russia threatens nuclear deterrence steps if US deploys missiles
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 08:13 AM
Canada sees second shooting at Jewish school in just a week
By MICHAEL STARR
05/30/2024 07:57 AM
Experts claim deadly Rafah strike used US bomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 02:39 AM
Man attempts to run down Jewish students in Brooklyn, New York
By MICHAEL STARR
05/30/2024 02:15 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missile -Yonhap
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 12:26 AM
IDF: Alleged ramming attack in area adjacent to Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2024 09:46 PM
EU's Varhelyi meets with Netanyahu amid ICC arrest warrant requests
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 09:08 PM
Macron: 'Systematic postponement' of a two-state solution should end
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 08:30 PM
Person dies in plane engine at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 07:55 PM
US slow-walking weapons Israel needs to win, Graham charges
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
05/29/2024 07:27 PM
IDF strike kills Hamas Police logistics chief in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2024 06:31 PM
Five Houthi missiles hit Marshall Islands dry bulk ship
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 06:13 PM