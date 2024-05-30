Spanish Prime Minister met with Gazan Foreign Minister in Madrid

The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, met with the Gazan Foreign Minister, alongside other members of the Joint Arab Islamic Ministerial Committee on Gaza in Madrid on Wednesday.

Sanchez, who formally recognized a Palestinian state on Tuesday, posted on his X:

"It has been an honor to receive the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee on Gaza a day after Spain recognized Palestine as a state. We share with the Arab countries the will and commitment to end violence and make a two-state solution a reality. We trust that this recognition will restore the Palestinian people's hope for future peace, security and prosperity in the region."