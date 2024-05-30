Jerusalem Post
World Central Kitchen aid organization suspends activity in Rafah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid organization has suspended its activity in its main kitchen in Rafah, Gaza, as a result of "Israeli attacks," the organization announced on Tuesday.

The organization said it was moving its kitchens north of the Gaza Strip. 

"The situation is dire but WCK's Palestinian team provided almost 100,000 meals yesterday and will increase capacity this week."

Hostile aircraft sirens sound in Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 08:40 AM
Group of Israelis, with IDF support, pray in Joseph's Tomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 08:34 AM
Russia threatens nuclear deterrence steps if US deploys missiles
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 08:13 AM
Canada sees second shooting at Jewish school in just a week
By MICHAEL STARR
05/30/2024 07:57 AM
Pedro Sanchez held meetings with Arab foreign ministers in Madrid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 07:56 AM
Experts claim deadly Rafah strike used US bomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 02:39 AM
Man attempts to run down Jewish students in Brooklyn, New York
By MICHAEL STARR
05/30/2024 02:15 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missile -Yonhap
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 12:26 AM
IDF: Alleged ramming attack in area adjacent to Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2024 09:46 PM
EU's Varhelyi meets with Netanyahu amid ICC arrest warrant requests
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 09:08 PM
Macron: 'Systematic postponement' of a two-state solution should end
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 08:30 PM
Person dies in plane engine at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 07:55 PM
US slow-walking weapons Israel needs to win, Graham charges
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
05/29/2024 07:27 PM
IDF strike kills Hamas Police logistics chief in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2024 06:31 PM
Five Houthi missiles hit Marshall Islands dry bulk ship
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 06:13 PM