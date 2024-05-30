World Central Kitchen aid organization suspends activity in Rafah

The World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid organization has suspended its activity in its main kitchen in Rafah, Gaza, as a result of "Israeli attacks," the organization announced on Tuesday.
The organization said it was moving its kitchens north of the Gaza Strip.
"The situation is dire but WCK's Palestinian team provided almost 100,000 meals yesterday and will increase capacity this week."
In the face of Israeli operations in Rafah, countless families are being forced to flee once again. Ongoing attacks have forced us to pause work at our main kitchen in Rafah and relocate many of our community kitchens further north. The situation is dire but WCK's Palestinian… pic.twitter.com/9BdON26kal— World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) May 28, 2024