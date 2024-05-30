Jerusalem Post
Hundreds of Israelis illegally enter Joseph's Tomb

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hundreds of Israelis illegally entered the compound of Joseph's Tomb in Nablus on Wednesday night.

It is the largest group to enter the tomb to pray since the start of the war and was only possible due to IDF support, reported Israeli media.

Volunteers of the Tomb and Holy Places Administration of the Shomron Regional Council assisted the group.

The head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, said, "We came here after a difficult attack to connect with the character of Joseph. We are in a difficult time [and] have come to pray for the return of the hostages and the success of the IDF soldiers and security forces." 

