Shin Bet and Israel police arrest man for connection to ISIS, plans for terror attack

Israeli Police and Shin Bet discovered and arrested an ISIS (Islamic State) supporter who contacted representatives of the terrorist organization abroad to carry out an attack, reported Israeli media on Thursday.

The Jerusalem District Attorney at the High Court issued an arrest warrant at the beginning of May. Last night, a prosecutor submitted a preparation for indictment.

The man, aged 22, was arrested on 6 May by Shin Bet. The investigation showed that he traveled to Turkey and African countries to contact ISIS representatives.