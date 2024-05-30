Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Shin Bet and Israel police arrest man for connection to ISIS, plans for terror attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israeli Police and Shin Bet discovered and arrested an ISIS (Islamic State) supporter who contacted representatives of the terrorist organization abroad to carry out an attack, reported Israeli media on Thursday.

The Jerusalem District Attorney at the High Court issued an arrest warrant at the beginning of May. Last night, a prosecutor submitted a preparation for indictment.

The man, aged 22, was arrested on 6 May by Shin Bet. The investigation showed that he traveled to Turkey and African countries to contact ISIS representatives. 

Hostile aircraft sirens sound in Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 08:40 AM
Group of Israelis, with IDF support, pray in Joseph's Tomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 08:34 AM
WCK to stop aid in Rafah due to Israeli air strikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 08:21 AM
Russia threatens nuclear deterrence steps if US deploys missiles
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 08:13 AM
Pedro Sanchez held meetings with Arab foreign ministers in Madrid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 07:56 AM
Experts claim deadly Rafah strike used US bomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 02:39 AM
Man attempts to run down Jewish students in Brooklyn, New York
By MICHAEL STARR
05/30/2024 02:15 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missile -Yonhap
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 12:26 AM
IDF: Alleged ramming attack in area adjacent to Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2024 09:46 PM
EU's Varhelyi meets with Netanyahu amid ICC arrest warrant requests
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 09:08 PM
Macron: 'Systematic postponement' of a two-state solution should end
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 08:30 PM
Person dies in plane engine at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 07:55 PM
US slow-walking weapons Israel needs to win, Graham charges
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
05/29/2024 07:27 PM
IDF strike kills Hamas Police logistics chief in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2024 06:31 PM
Five Houthi missiles hit Marshall Islands dry bulk ship
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 06:13 PM