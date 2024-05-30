Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Palestinian Red Crescent says two of its staff killed by IAF strikes

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Palestine Red Crescent (PRCS) has announced that two of its staff were killed by Israeli strikes on Wednesday.

19 members of the PRCS have allegedly been killed since the start of the war.

Ex-PM Imran Khan says Pakistan violating his human rights
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 01:00 PM
Israel sent Tehran messages to avoid Iranian response to embassy attack
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 12:55 PM
South Africa's eNCA projects ANC will lose majority in national vote
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 12:12 PM
Missile launched from the east towards Israel, IDF intercepts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 12:08 PM
Man arrested for planning terrorist attack with ISIS
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 09:43 AM
Hostile aircraft sirens sound in Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 08:40 AM
Group of Israelis, with IDF support, pray in Joseph's Tomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 08:34 AM
WCK to stop aid in Rafah due to Israeli air strikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 08:21 AM
Russia threatens nuclear deterrence steps if US deploys missiles
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 08:13 AM
Pedro Sanchez held meetings with Arab foreign ministers in Madrid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 07:56 AM
Experts claim deadly Rafah strike used US bomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 02:39 AM
Man attempts to run down Jewish students in Brooklyn, New York
By MICHAEL STARR
05/30/2024 02:15 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missile -Yonhap
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 12:26 AM
IDF: Alleged ramming attack in area adjacent to Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2024 09:46 PM
EU's Varhelyi meets with Netanyahu amid ICC arrest warrant requests
By REUTERS
05/29/2024 09:08 PM