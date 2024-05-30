Palestinian Red Crescent says two of its staff killed by IAF strikes

The Palestine Red Crescent (PRCS) has announced that two of its staff were killed by Israeli strikes on Wednesday.
19 members of the PRCS have allegedly been killed since the start of the war.
⭕️ Palestine Red Crescent teams are laying to rest the bodies of fellow paramedics Haitham Tubasi and Suhail Hassouna, who were directly targeted by Israeli occupation forces yesterday in the Tel Sultan area west of #Rafah, while they were performing their humanitarian duties.… pic.twitter.com/ERh3ruuqTZ— PRCS (@PalestineRCS) May 30, 2024