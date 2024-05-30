Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Girl aged nine in critical condition after being shot in London restaurant

By REUTERS

A 9-year-old girl is fighting for her life in hospital after being shot during a drive-by shooting attack on a London restaurant where she was eating with her family, police said on Thursday.

The girl was hit after a gunman on a motorbike opened fire on three men sitting outside the restaurant in the Hackney area of north London on Wednesday evening. She had been sitting inside with her family.

"I know that local people will be extremely concerned by this incident," said Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway. "We share that concern, and an urgent investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend those responsible."

The three men, aged 26, 37, and 42, who police said were not believed to know the injured girl, also suffered gunshot wounds but are stable in hospital. Police said the stolen motorbike used in the incident was recovered nearby.

Biden to travel to France from June 5-9, White House says
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 04:20 PM
National Unity MK submits bill to dissolve Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 04:05 PM
Humanitarian aid still being delivered via sea route
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 01:31 PM
Ex-PM Imran Khan says Pakistan violating his human rights
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 01:00 PM
Palestinian aid organization buries two of its paramedics, blames Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 12:29 PM
South Africa's eNCA projects ANC will lose majority in national vote
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 12:12 PM
Missile launched from the east towards Israel, IDF intercepts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 12:08 PM
Man arrested for planning terrorist attack with ISIS
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 09:43 AM
Hostile aircraft sirens sound in Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 08:40 AM
Group of Israelis, with IDF support, pray in Joseph's Tomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 08:34 AM
WCK to stop aid in Rafah due to Israeli air strikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 08:21 AM
Russia threatens nuclear deterrence steps if US deploys missiles
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 08:13 AM
Pedro Sanchez held meetings with Arab foreign ministers in Madrid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 07:56 AM
Experts claim deadly Rafah strike used US bomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 02:39 AM
Man attempts to run down Jewish students in Brooklyn, New York
By MICHAEL STARR
05/30/2024 02:15 AM