Attorney-General accuses government of obstructing investigation into Yeshiva draftees

Attorney-General and Legal Advisor to the Government Gali Baharav-Miara has accused the government on Thursday of obstructing investigations into the recruitment of Yeshiva students into the army.

"My response clarified that offenses of the government's attempt to prevent the Legal Adviser to the Government from verifying that the handling of the recruitment of Yeshiva members is being carried out properly, that the orders of the High Court of Justice are complied with, and that the government does not transfer financial support that exceeds the law, were found to be illegal," she said.

The legal protections that Yeshiva students received ended in March after the numerous extensions expired. Since April 1, haredi men of military age can be conscripted into the IDF.