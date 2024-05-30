Jerusalem Post
Hamas unwilling to continue negotiations unless war stops - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 30, 2024 21:10

The Hamas terrorist group released an announcement stating that it only be willing to continue negotiations for an "extensive agreement" if the "the occupation stops its war and aggression against our people in Gaza," on multiple electronic platforms on Thursday.

In the statement, the group also claimed that Israel was using current negotiations  as cover to continue aggression in Rafah.

According to the announcement, Hamas has made this position clear to the mediating parties.

This is a developing story.



Hamas
