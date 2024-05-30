Police arrest six during illegal demonstration in Haifa, police officer assaulted

Police announced on Thursday that they had arrested six people for various offenses during an illegal demonstration on Ben-Gurion Boulevard in Haifa.

Six people were arrested for several offenses, including attacking policemen, disturbing public order, calling for the destruction of Israel, and singing praises for martyrs in Arabic.

Two police officers were injured and evacuated for medical treatment.

Border police, including cavalry units, were called to break up the demonstration.

The police said in regard to the incident: "The police will continue to allow freedom of expression and protest for everyone within the limits of the law, but will act against riots, the violation of public order which includes harming the freedom of movement of many and putting road users at risk as well as calls against the State of Israel."