3 dead and 16 wounded by Russian missiles in Kharkiv

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 31, 2024 04:00

Russian missiles hit three sites in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killing at least three people and wounded 16, local officials said early on Friday.

Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said the attacks on the city's Novobazarskyi district, used the "double tap" technique that has occurred recently, delivering a second strike soon after an initial attack on a given site.

Syniehubov further said at least two children were among those injured in the attack, which occurred at about midnight local time. He warned that residents could be trapped underneath rubble left by the strike.

Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians.

