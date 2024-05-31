National Unity party may leave government before June 8 - report

War minister Benny Gantz's National Unity party may leave the government prior to June 8, according to a Kan News report on Friday morning.

On Thursday, according to party officials, National Unity MK Pnina Tamano-Shata submitted a bill to dissolve the 25th Knesset as part of Gantz's plan to hold elections with a broad consensus by October.

In mid-May, Gantz presented an ultimatum to the Netanyahu government, telling them that if his demands were not met by June 8, he would withdraw from the unity government formed after October 7.