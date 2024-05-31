Jerusalem Post
National Unity party may leave government before June 8 - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

War minister Benny Gantz's National Unity party may leave the government prior to June 8, according to a Kan News report on Friday morning.

On Thursday, according to party officials, National Unity MK Pnina Tamano-Shata submitted a bill to dissolve the 25th Knesset as part of Gantz's plan to hold elections with a broad consensus by October.

In mid-May, Gantz presented an ultimatum to the Netanyahu government, telling them that if his demands were not met by June 8, he would withdraw from the unity government formed after October 7.

China defense minister, US Secretary of Defense meet
By REUTERS
05/31/2024 09:07 AM
IDF jets strike four Hezbollah compounds in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2024 07:57 AM
Russian missiles hit building in Kharkiv, killing 3 injuring 16
By REUTERS
05/31/2024 12:59 AM
Biden campaign calls Trump a 'convicted felon'
By REUTERS
05/31/2024 12:54 AM
One killed in US-British strikes on Yemen, says Houthi TV
By REUTERS
05/31/2024 12:37 AM
South Africa's ruling ANC's vote share at 42.85% from half of polls
By REUTERS
05/31/2024 12:28 AM
Former soccer player from Haifa, Liron Basis, arrested in Russia
By MAARIV
05/30/2024 11:21 PM
IDF strikes two Hezbollah terror squads in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 09:41 PM
Police arrest six during illegal demonstration in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 09:16 PM
US condemns latest North Korea launches using ballistic missile tech
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 08:04 PM
Tel Aviv drivers angry as Ayalon closed to avoid Shabbat work
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 07:34 PM
Communication services cut off in Gaza's Rafah - report
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 07:28 PM
Gallant to US: Not opposed to opening Rafah crossing, no Hamas control
By ANNA BARSKY
05/30/2024 06:22 PM
AG accuses government of obstructing investigation into Yeshiva draftees
By AVRAHAM BLOCH
05/30/2024 05:14 PM
Swedish security service says Iran uses criminal networks in Sweden
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 05:12 PM