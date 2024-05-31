Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Katz rejects Spanish FM request to lift restrictions over Spanish Consulate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Foreign Minister Israel Katz rejected on Friday his Spanish counterpart's request to cancel the restrictions imposed on the Spanish Consulate in Jerusalem. 

"The State of Israel will not remain silent in the face of the Spanish government's unilateral decision to recognize a Hamas-led Palestinian start," Katz wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. 

"If violations [of the prohibitions] occur, additional measures will be taken, up to the closure of the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem," Katz concluded.

The restrictions imposed, among others, due to Spain's recognition of a Palestinian state are set to come into effect on Saturday, according to Israeli media reports.

They reportedly prohibit the consulate from conducting consular activity and granting consular services to Palestinians from the Palestinian Authority.  

Shots fired at West Bank IDF outpost, no injuries - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2024 02:45 PM
Israel will not agree to halt in Gaza fighting without hostage return
By REUTERS
05/31/2024 01:25 PM
Launches fall in western Galilee, no sirens sound - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2024 12:50 PM
National Unity party may leave government before June 8 - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2024 09:28 AM
China defense minister, US Secretary of Defense meet
By REUTERS
05/31/2024 09:07 AM
IDF jets strike four Hezbollah compounds in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2024 07:57 AM
Russian missiles hit building in Kharkiv, killing 3 injuring 16
By REUTERS
05/31/2024 12:59 AM
Biden campaign calls Trump a 'convicted felon'
By REUTERS
05/31/2024 12:54 AM
One killed in US-British strikes on Yemen, says Houthi TV
By REUTERS
05/31/2024 12:37 AM
South Africa's ruling ANC's vote share at 42.85% from half of polls
By REUTERS
05/31/2024 12:28 AM
Former soccer player from Haifa, Liron Basis, arrested in Russia
By MAARIV
05/30/2024 11:21 PM
IDF strikes two Hezbollah terror squads in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 09:41 PM
Police arrest six during illegal demonstration in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 09:16 PM
US condemns latest North Korea launches using ballistic missile tech
By REUTERS
05/30/2024 08:04 PM
Tel Aviv drivers angry as Ayalon closed to avoid Shabbat work
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2024 07:34 PM