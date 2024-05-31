Katz rejects Spanish FM request to lift restrictions over Spanish Consulate

Foreign Minister Israel Katz rejected on Friday his Spanish counterpart's request to cancel the restrictions imposed on the Spanish Consulate in Jerusalem.

"The State of Israel will not remain silent in the face of the Spanish government's unilateral decision to recognize a Hamas-led Palestinian start," Katz wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"If violations [of the prohibitions] occur, additional measures will be taken, up to the closure of the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem," Katz concluded.

The restrictions imposed, among others, due to Spain's recognition of a Palestinian state are set to come into effect on Saturday, according to Israeli media reports.

They reportedly prohibit the consulate from conducting consular activity and granting consular services to Palestinians from the Palestinian Authority.