Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel will not be present at France's annual Eurosatory arms fair

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 31, 2024 16:41

France has banned Israeli companies from participating in this year's annual Eurosatory arms and defense industry exhibition in Villepinte near Paris next month, the event's organizers and the French Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Following a decision by government authorities, there will not be an Israeli stand at the Eurosatory 2024 salon," a spokesperson for the organizers said via email.

The Defense Ministry told Reuters that: "Conditions are no longer met to host Israeli companies at the show at a time when the President is calling for Israel to cease operations in Rafah."

Earlier this week, President Emmanuel Macron said he was "outraged" over an Israeli airstrike that triggered a fire killing 45 people in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah and prompting an outcry from global leaders.

 

 

 

 

