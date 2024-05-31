Hamas publishes video with voice of Gaza hostage Noa Argamani - report

Hamas published a video featuring what is believed to be the voice of Gaza hostage Noa Argamani in captivity, Israeli media reported on Friday.

The Hostages & Missing Families Forum provided the following statement shortly afterwards:

"Recently, Hamas released a video with the voice of Noa Argamani, whose been in Hamas captivity for 238 days. The Argamani Family has requested not to broadcast the video."

The forum statement continued, saying, "125 hostages have been in Hamas captivity for 238 days. There is no need for a propaganda video from Hamas to echo our call to the Israeli government: You must quickly reach a deal that will return them all home."

About Noa Argamani

Argamani has previously featured in Hamas's hostage videos, which they publish as part of an ongoing campaign of psychological terror. In January she appeared alongside fellow captives Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38. Both Svirsky and Sharabi were later reported as having been killed. Noa Argamani and Liora Argamani. (credit: Screenshot from Hamas Telegram video/ Courtesy)

Noa's mother Liora Argamani has stage 4 brain cancer. Liora has repeatedly expressed her desire to see her daughter again.

Argamani was kidnapped from the Nova music festival. A video of her riding off on the back of a motorcycle with Hamas terrorists on October 7 went viral.