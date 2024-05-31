Biden: Israel's hostage deal proposal 'a historic opportunity, Hamas should take it'

Israel has proposed a three phase ceasefire deal and plan for the day after the war, President Joe Biden said on Friday afternoon during a special address from the White House.

Biden laid out the terms for the agreement which would begin with six weeks of ceased hostilities in which women, children, elderly and injured hostages would be released. During the six weeks Israel and Hamas would negotiate the necessary arrangements to get to phase two, which is a permanent ceasefire.

A ceasefire will continue as long as negotiations take should it take longer than six weeks.

Phase two would include the release of all remaining hostages, including male soldiers.

Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza as long as Hamas lives up to its commitments.

"A temporary ceasefire will become the cessation of hostilities permanently," Biden said, quoting directly from the agreement. Israelis gather in Tel Aviv for the release of Gaza hostages on November 25, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The final and third phase would include the reconstruction plan for Gaza and the release of any final remains of hostages.

"That's the offer that's now on the table," Biden said.

Hamas's terror capabilities disabled

Biden said Hamas is no longer capable of carrying out another October 7, which was Israel's main objective.

Biden addressed those in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government who are calling for the war to continue and for Israel's reoccupation of Gaza.

"The government coalition made it clear that they want to occupy Gaza, they want to keep fighting for years. The hostages are not a priority," Biden said. "I've urged Israel's leaders, they should be willing to stand behind this despite whatever pressure comes."

This comprehensive approach starts with this deal which will lead to a more secure Israel, including calm along Israel's northern border, Biden said.

Biden said the US will help forge a future that ensures Israel's security and work with partners to rebuild Gazan communities destroyed in the chaos of the war.

The deal would allow Israel to become more integrated into the region including fromalization of ties with Saudi Arabia.

"This path is available once the deal is struck," Biden said.

This is a developing story.