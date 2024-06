Three new presidential candidates were announced on Saturday by Iran's semi-state official Mehr News Agency.

Iranian politicians Masoud Pezeshkian, Seyyed Ahmad Rasoulinejad, and military commander Vahid Haghanian are all vying for the spot left by former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Raisi, also known as The Butcher of Tehran, died during a helicopter collision near the Azerbaijan border last month.